Kaikalur will be upgraded into a municipality, promises JSP president Pawan Kalyan

Avanigadda, Kaikaluru, Machilipatnam and Pedana will be developed as an urban agglomeration if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is voted to power, he says

May 03, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
JSP president Pawan Kalyan promises a bridge connecting Kaikaluru with the rural areas in Eluru district.

| Photo Credit: File photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has promised that the JSP-TDP-BJP alliance if elected to power would upgrade Kaikalur into a municipality and develop Avanigadda, Kaikaluru, Machilipatnam and Pedana constituencies into an urban agglomeration. 

Besides, steps would be taken to clean up the Kolleru Lake which was heavily polluted, he said while addressing a Varahi Vijaya Bheri public meeting at Kaikaluru on May 3 (Friday).

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said a bridge would be constructed, connecting Kaikaluru with the rural areas in Eluru district. Paddy storage facilities would be built at Mudinepalli and a 50-bed hospital would be set up to cater to the needs of the local people. Besides, the Kaikaluru area would be developed as a tourist hub. 

He accused YSRCP MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao and his son of grabbing land belonging to farmers and have been “acting like dictators”. 

The JSP president also promised to check ganja cultivation and its sale with an iron hand within 100 days of assuming power and observed that about 23 lakh youth in the State were addicted to ganja. “The alliance, if elected to power, will firmly deal with drug trafficking,” he said.  

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ruined Andhra Pradesh on being given one chance and a mandate to him for the second time will push the State into a deeper crisis,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan cautioned the electorate. 

Eluru Lok Sabha candidate Putta Mahesh Yadav, Kaikaluru MLA candidate Kamineni Srinivas and other leaders were also present.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Jana Sena Party

