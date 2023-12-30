GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kadapa witnesses a dip in crime rate in 2023:SP Kaushal

December 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal addressing the year-end crime review meeting in Kadapa on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal addressing the year-end crime review meeting in Kadapa on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kadapa district witnessed a dip in crime rate in the year 2023 compared to 2022, said Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on December 30 (Saturday).

He said that the district saw a 29% decline in cases pertaining to bodily offences and a 30% decline in road accidents. Crime against women, property offences and cases of atrocities against SC/ST members also came down during the year, he said.

“There is a 14% dip in the number of cybercrime cases, 30% fall in road accident cases and a 6% fall in the number of cases of violence against women”Siddharth Kaushal Superintendent of Police, Kadapa

Mr. Kaushal observed that the enhanced vigil helped to keep a check on the smuggling of red sanders. Enhanced inter-State collaboration with border security and neighbouring State police forces also led to concerted efforts to clamp down on the menace. “There is a 14% dip in the number of cybercrime cases, 30% fall in road accident cases and a 6% fall in the number of cases of violence against women,” Mr. Kaushal told the media.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / police / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.