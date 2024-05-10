Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency has become the cynosure of all eyes across India in the run-up to the general elections 2024 for more reasons than expected.

Even as the YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is having a running feud with his younger sister and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy, the poll outcome in this constituency is expected to determine who inherits the much-acclaimed legacy of their father and former Chief Minister late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

There is much ado about the ‘YSR legacy’, as the entire district remained under the control of the YSR family for over four decades. After YSR’s demise in a helicopter crash in 2009 and the resultant formation of the YSRCP by his son, the formidable vote bank of the Congress witnessed significant erosion from this constituency. It is another matter that the party got totally swept away from the State after the bifurcation.

Invincible to invisible

The Congress has gone from being invincible to almost invisible. In Kadapa, the Party has seen a total rout. If the national party nurtures a ray of hope of winning at least one seat in Andhra Pradesh, it is only in the Kadapa Parliamentary constituency.

The party, drifting without an oar for a decade, finally got Ms. Sharmila to steer it towards the shore. And when she chose Kadapa to pitch her to the Lok Sabha, the thoroughly disenchanted cadre gained enthusiasm.

Steel Plant

The major weapon for any political outfit here is the Kadapa Steel Plant, which is perhaps the only project for which foundation stones were laid thrice. The first one was laid by N. Chandrababu Naidu at Kambaladinne in Mylavaram mandal in 2018 during the TDP regime. After the change of guard, the new Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid a stone at Sunnapurallapalle in Jammalamadugu mandal in December 2019 and once again in February 2023.

Though the project was originally meant to be executed by the State to promote industrial growth as well as bring jobs to the backward region, it faced an uphill task due to issues ranging from viability to logistical support.

YSR Steel Corporation Limited (earlier ‘AP High-Grade Steels Limited’) was incorporated on 21 November 2019 as a wholly-owned company of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, with the mandate to establish the steel plant. After roping in JSW Steel Limited, the project is witnessing progress.

Water availability

The second major issue in the drought-prone district is water availability. Kadapa Lok Sabha is currently ‘super saturated’ in terms of water availability, with major irrigation projects like Gandikota, Mylavaram, Sarvaraya Sagar, Chitravati Balancing Reservoir (CBR) and Pydipalem reaching their brim.

Gandikota, considered the heart of the Kadapa district, is a symbol of abundance. With 26 TMC of water, drinking water supply to Pulivendula and Proddatur municipalities is as easy as turning a tap on.

Kadapa airport

The much-felt need for upgrading the Kadapa airport happened recently, with the centre sanctioning a new terminal and effective follow-up from the current MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

From a simple airport that can merely handle ATRs, the runway of Kadapa airport has been expanded with ₹75 crore and can now boast of being ready to host jumbo-sized flights. Night landing recently got approval after the mandatory environmental clearances were secured and electrification was done in the adjoining reserve forest.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit to Kadapa on May 11, the last day of the campaign, is expected to act as a catalyst in turning the tide in favour of the party.