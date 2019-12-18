‘Judicial capital in Kurnool a step in the right direction’

The city erupted in joy soon after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made a statement in the Assembly on Tuesday that Kurnool could be made the judicial capital of the State.

While the lawyers started making merry soon after the announcement, students joined the celebrations on Wednesday morning, and termed it as a step in the right direction.

Leaders of the Rayalaseema Student Organisations’ JAC returned to the city in the morning after staging a protest in support of their demands at the Assembly the previous day. They were welcomed by the lawyers. Later, the students burst crackers at the Collectorate, and lauded the Chief Minister for his initiative.

JAC chairman Koneti Venkateswarlu performed ‘palabhishekam’ to the portrait of the Chief Minister. Later, he said, “This is the first step towards achieving our goals.”

“The government should also make Kurnool the second Capital,” he demanded.

“Justice should also be done to the region in terms of irrigation water allocation, and establishment of industries, universities, and hospitals,” he added.

Advice to Naidu, Pawan

Referring to the statements opposing the move made by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan, he said that both of them should accept the proposal.

“If they don’t, they will lose their foothold in Rayalaseema further,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.