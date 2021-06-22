Judge recalls order sentencing senior officers

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has recalled an order sentencing IAS officer Girija Shankar and IFS officer Chiranjeevi Chaudhari to a week’s imprisonment for defying orders to regularise 36 employees. Justice Battu Devanand passed the verdict sentencing the two officers to a week’s imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000, but later recalled the order.

The job notification to fill up village horticultural officers was given in 2020 and later, conditions were reportedly changed. The High Court asked the department to consider providing the posts to 36 persons who petitioned the court seeking employment.

The High Court gave them two weeks’ time upon a request by the State government to implement the order after initially sentencing them to a week’s imprisonment.