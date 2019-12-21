JSP vows to stand byCapital region ryots

While throwing its weight behind landowners in Amravati, the Jana Sena Party has made it clear that it will stand by farmers in the Capital region who have been protesting against the move to move the executive capital to Visakhapatnam.

JSP political affairs committee chairman and former Assembly Speaker Nadendla Manohar, who visited the Capital region along with senior leader K.Naga Babu, assured the landowners that the party would take up their cause.

“It's not fair on the part of governments to shift Capitals whenever there is a change of guard. There is a lot of difference between landowners giving their land and the politics and please don’t mix them. The Capital belongs to everyone and not just one section," said Mr. Manohar.

The party team visited Ventakapalem, Mandadam and Uddaraynunivaripalem villages and interacted with the farmers have been agitating against the State government’s proposal.