JSP president Pawan Kalyan files nomination from Pithapuram Assembly constituency

April 23, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, the candidate of the JSP-BJP-TDP alliance for the Pithapuram Assembly constituency, submitted his nomination papers to Kakinada district Joint Collector and Returning Officer S. Ramasundar Reddy on April 23 (Tuesday). According to the party leaders, Mr. Pawan Kalyan filed his nominations, marking Hanuman Jayanthi.

Among the other candidates in the fray from the constituency is Kakinada YSRCP MP Vanga Geetha.

Accompanied by JSP general secretary and his brother K. Nagababu and TDP Pithapuram in-charge S.V.S.N. Varma, Mr. Pawan Kalyan began the nomination rally from his temporary residence at Chebrolu village.

Clad in a white kurta and pyjama, Mr. Pawan Kalyan led the rally by tying the scarfs of the TDP and the BJP as a mark of the representation of the three-party alliance.

Apart from his supporters, youngsters joined him on two-wheelers while women offered prayers for him along the way.