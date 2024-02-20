GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSP distributes tea in glasses in Etcherla to highlight party symbol and hit back at YSRCP comments

The party said the move would teach a lesson to YSRCP leaders as they were making cheap comments on JSP’s glass symbol.

February 20, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Jana Sena Party’s State Programmes Committee Vice President and in-charge of Etcherla constituency S. Vishwaksen said that common people would teach a lesson to YSRCP leaders as they were making cheap comments on JSP’s glass symbol.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the party had been distributing tea to common people in all important locations of Etcherla constituency not only to create awareness about its party symbol but also to deplore the comments made by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy who reportedly said that the tea glass should be in the kitchen sink while addressing people in Rapthadu, as part of his Sidham meeting held a couple of days ago in Anantapur.

“It is not right way to disrespect symbols allocated by the Central Election Commission. We should not forget that common man’s daily life begins with tea poured in glasses. That is why, we decided to distribute tea at all important places for the next week. We hope it would catch the attention of people who in turn would object to the comments made by the YSRCP leaders,” said Dr. Vishwaksen.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Jana Sena Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.