Journalists, cops injured in attack in Capital Region

Several mediapersons covering the Amaravati protests and some policemen on bandobust duty in the Capital Region suffered minor injuries after they were attacked by unidentified persons on Friday.

Sources said the attackers targeted mediapersons of television news channels who were covering a protest at Uddandarayunipalem village. Policemen who came to the rescue of the journalists also suffered injuries in the attack.

The miscreants later damaged a car at the spot and broke its windshields.

Guntur Range Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brijlal, expressing concern over the incident, said that a case has been registered against those involved in the attack at Uddandarayunipalem.

Condemning the attack on the mediapersons and the police personnel, Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said that instructions were issued to the police officials to take steps to identify the attackers and initiate stern action against them.

“Police observed that some trouble-mongers entered the Capital Region and provoked the villagers. We are scrutinising the CCTV footage to trace the persons who thrashed the mediapersons and the police personnel with sticks. Members of the public are requested to voice their protest in a peaceful manner and alert the police about the movement of strangers or any anti-social elements in the villages in the Capital Region,” the DGP said.