Joint capital remark only to divert attention from government’s failures, says Sharmila

February 15, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on February 15 (Thursday) accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of raising the bogey of Hyderabad as joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as “it is convinced about its impending defeat in the forthcoming elections in the State.”

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the State Congress chief said that the ruling party’s demand only reflected its “inefficiency.”

She said, in its five-year-rule, the YSRCP failed to achieve even a single promise made to the State by the Centre in the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

“The State does not have a capital, the promised Special Category Status (SCS) continues to elude, the State does not get even a special package, the crucial Polavaram project is still incomplete, the fate of the projects sanctioned as part of Jalayagnam continues to hang in balance, A.P. does not have any new industry, and uncertainty looms large over the existing units,” Ms. Sharmila said.

The State government incurred a debt of ₹8 lakh crores, but there was no sign of development in the last five years, she alleged, and said it was unfortunate that even after 10 years of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, people had to look towards Hyderabad when asked about their capital.

While TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu took people “for a ride using 3D graphics on the capital issue, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy harped on his three-capital formula,” she said, adding that the issue of joint capital was being raised to shield the failures of the government.

“The YSRCP government is anything but sincere about establishing a capital or developing the State,” she said.