‘Jharkhand results will repeat all over in coming years’

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader K. Narayana has said the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Jharkhand Assembly elections is an ample proof that the people are getting ready to shun the elements of fundamentalism and non-progressive regime.

Addressing the media at the party office in Tirupati on Monday, Mr. Narayana said the growing poverty, unemployment and suicide by farmers were behind the drubbing of the BJP in Jharkhand. The same results would repeat all over the country in the coming years, he opined.

Faulting the move of the BJP on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the CPI leader alleged the BJP had been trying to implement the bill all over the country, though it had a limited purview in Assam. By doing so, the Centre was out to intimidate the political rivals and create religious disharmony in the country. “It is a matter to be taken up seriously with the Centre declaring as many as 19 lakh people as ineligible for citizenship. They included the army personnel who served in the Kargil war, and those who are already elected to the legislative bodies,” he said.

Capital row

Referring to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s three-capital move, Mr. Narayana said it was being handled as a one-sided affair. Objecting to the proposal, the CPI leader said that having multiple capitals would hamper the growth and development of the State. “Having two capitals for the Secretariat and Assembly would not auger well, though we are not against having High Court anywhere in the State. It is unfortunate that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu went in for acquiring over 30,000 acres of land in Amaravati for the real estate interests, though the experts from Singapore and Malayasia said that about a couple of thousand acres would be enough for Capital buildings,” he said.