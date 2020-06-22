J.C. Prabhakar, his son remanded till June 26

Former Tadipatri MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son J.C. Ashmit Reddy were remanded to judicial custody till June 26, after spending two days in police custody on Monday.

They are facing charges of selling BS-III vehicles after registering them as BS-IV vehicles by fabricating documents. Prabhakar Reddy and Ashmit Reddy were produced before the Second Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate, Thousad Hussein, who remanded them to Kadapa Central Prison.

Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Veeraragahva Reddy said that 25 cases had been registered against the duo in Anantapur and Tadipatri, with regard to the registration of BS-III vehicles in Nagaland and then migrating them to Andhra Pradesh producing fake insurance and police NoC documents.

The DSP further said that the accused had answered some of the questions during the two days of police custody. According to sources, bail petitions are likely to be submitted to the court.