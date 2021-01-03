JC brothers’ fast: heavy police force deployed in Tadipatri

The TDP leaders are seeking immediate filing of charge-sheets in cases booked against them

The political heat is rising in Tadipatri following former MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy and his brother and former MLA Prabhakar Reddy giving a call for indefinite fast from Monday.

Tension is palpable even as a large contingent of security personnel has been deployed in the town to avoid any untoward incident.

The JC brothers, meanwhile, have sought permission from the police to go to the MRO office in Tadipatri to submit a memorandum seeking immediate filing of charges in the cases against them pending for a long time and submit a copy of it at the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and sit on an indefinite fast.

The police have not given permission to them so far.

Prohibitory orders

The district police authorities, on their part, have deployed 300 police personnel, organised a ‘kawath’ in the streets of the town, and have asked people not to violate Sections 144 and 30 in force since December 24.

The prohibitory orders were clamped when Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy allegedly barged into the house of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy along with his gunmen, and the resultant clashes between the YSRCP and TDP supporters.

In all, four Deputy Superintendents of Police have been deployed along with three contingents of civil police and APSP security personnel to avoid untoward incidents in the town.

The police had registered six cases, two of them under the SC/ST Act, naming Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashmit Reddy and Mr. Pedda Reddy and his son, and arrested 10 persons.

‘Political vendetta’

Mr. Diwakar Reddy had alleged that this was a political vendetta and that charge-sheets were not being filed in time to allegedly use it at a convenient time politically to send them behind the bars.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders from all over the district plan to go to Tadipatri to lend their support to the JC brothers. They, however, fear that house arrests will made either late in the night or in the early hours of Monday. They also fear that the JC brothers will not be allowed to reach the Dr. Ambedkar statue.