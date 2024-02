February 11, 2024 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has planned to run a State-level campaign against drug abuse and other vices. Representative of the organisation Abdul Sattar, on Saturday, said that about 98 lakh people, including minors, were addicted to drugs in the two Telugu States.

The organisation will take up a campaign against the use of drugs in educational institutions and public places and organise awareness meetings, he said.