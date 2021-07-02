‘Jagananna Colonies to have enough greenery’

Stone laid for for 6681 units in the first phase of the housing scheme, says Govt. Whip

The Jagananna Colonies being developed by the State government as townships will not only have all basic amenities, but also enough greenery, Government whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has said.

Participating in the ‘Bhumi Puja’ performed for the colony at Sanambatla in Chandragiri mandal on Thursday, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said, “The colonies will have decorative plants, fruit-bearing and flower-bearing trees. I will ensure that the Jagananna Colonies in the Chandragiri constituency are ranked the best in the State,”

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said foundation stones had been laid for 6,681 dwelling units in the first phase of the housing scheme and urged the beneficiaries to get the houses constructed at the earliest.

Earlier, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy performed ‘Go Puja’ at the site.

He took part in similar events at Ithepalle, Durgasamudram, Ramapuram and Kothuru villages.