Jagan to visit villages from February 1

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit villages from February 1 onwards. The Chief Minister will select the village randomly and inspect the selection of beneficiaries and implementation of welfare schemes. Mr. Jagan has plans to take feedback from the public during the interaction with them. Officials will be held responsible if there are any mistakes.

The Chief Minister announced the decision during a review meeting on house sites on Friday.

It may be recalled that Mr. Jagan, at a review meeting in November, announced that he would conduct ‘Rachabanda’, a mass contact programme, from either January or February. Under the programme, he would meet people, receive their grievances, and resolve them at the earliest.

House sites

Referring to house site pattas, the Chief Minister said the list of beneficiaries should be displayed in the village secretariat. The criterion for selection of the beneficiaries and exemptions, if any, should be displayed. Fresh applications should also be accepted, he said.

The Praja Sadhikara Survey (PSS) should not be the benchmark for the identification of the beneficiaries. Instead, ground realities should be taken into consideration. The sites identified for the purpose should be congenial for living and ensure that the beneficiaries are happy about the plots allotted to them, he said.

House site allotment should be made only after the beneficiary was satisfied. An alternative site should be allotted to those who were living on encroached lands. It is the biggest programme after Amma Vodi. The programme was being taken up in a massive way and would be never before in the country, he said, adding, “Action will be taken against erring officials.”

The government has planned the distribution of 25 lakh house pattas to the poor on Ugadi day.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and others were present.