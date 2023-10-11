HamberMenu
Jagan should explain ‘sudden change’ in Investigating Officer in Amaravati IRR alignment case, demands TDP

On what grounds did the government replace an Additional SP-rank officer by a DSP-cadre one after submitting to the courts that the probe is in a ‘crucial stage’, asks former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra

October 11, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The intention to keep TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in jail for as long as possible is visible, says former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra.

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar has demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the “sudden change of the Investigating Officer (IO)“ in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case.

“The fact that an officer of the rank of Additional SP is replaced by a DSP-cadre officer proves the government’s interference in the case,” Mr. Narendra Kumar said while addressing the media at the State party office on October 11 (Wednesday).

He sought to know on what grounds did the government change the IO, having submitted to the courts that the probe was at a “crucial stage.”

“After coming to power, the TDP will take to task all the officers who are acting beyond their purview,” Mr. Narendra Kumar warned.

He said people were not fools to believe the Chief Minister’s claim that he was not aware of the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as all the departments/agencies dealing with law and order would be under his (Chief Minister’s) direct control.

It was also clear that the officers probing various decisions taken by the TDP government were at the beck and call of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose conduct reeked of his desperation for revenge against Mr. Naidu and his family.

The CID had been investigating the skill development scam case for over one-and-a-half years but could not unearth any incriminating evidence. The intention to keep Mr. Naidu in jail for as long as possible was visible, the TDP leader added.

