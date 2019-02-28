Jagan shifts house, party office to Amaravati

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would start operating from the Capital having shifted his house and party office from Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Party leaders hailed him for being the first leader of a major political party of Andhra Pradesh to move into his own residence in the new Capital.

After participating in the housewarming function with a few close family members, Mr. Jagan inaugurated the State office of his party in the same compound in Tadepalli municipality limits on the right bank of the Krishna River in Guntur district.

His family members included his wife Bharati, mother and party honorary president Vijayamma, sister Sharmila and her husband Anil Kumar.

Former MLAs Jogi Ramesh and Perni Nani said Mr. Jagan moving into his own house in Amaravati demolished the ‘disinformation campaign’ of the TDP that the capital would be moved out of Amaravati if the YSRCP came to power.

Multi-faith prayers

While Ms. Bharati and Ms. Vijayamma carried copies of the Bible in their hands, Ms. Sharmila carried a gold ‘Menorah,’ a holy Candelbrum, into the new house. Only close family members were allowed into the new residence, videos of which were released, while hundreds of party leaders, workers, admirers and sympathisers waited in the large compound of the party office for its inauguration.

Mr. Jagan then went to the party office and performed a full-fledged puja that is usually performed at the time of gruhapravesham. After the puja, multi-faith prayers were rendered.

Nagari MLA R. K. Roja said everything about Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was “temporary.”

‘Naidu’s defeat certain’

He was living in a temporary house in Amaravati while his permanent house was in Hyderabad. The new A.P. Secretariat, the Assembly and the capital were all temporary. Mr. Naidu too was a ‘temporary Chief Minister’ because in a matter of two months he would be losing his job, she said. Mr. Jagan would be the next Chief Minister, she claimed.

Other leaders said people all over the State were celebrating Mr. Jagan’s move.