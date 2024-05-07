Jagan reiterates resolve to make Visakhapatnam executive capital of Andhra Pradesh

May 07, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 7 (Tuesday) categorically said that Visakhapatnam would be made the executive capital of the State, if the YSRCP was voted to power again.

Expressing confidence that the YSRCP would emerge victorious, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would take oath as the Chief Minister on June 4 when the election results would be declared.

The Chief Minister addressed a public meeting during his Memantha Siddham yatra at Ichchapuram on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

He said that North Andhra region had witnessed remarkable progress with a series of projects undertaken by the YSRCP government such as Bhogapuram international airport, Central Tribal University, four medical colleges and Mulapeta seaport.

“The seaport being constructed at Mulapeta at a cost of ₹4,400 crore. Two harbours at Budagatlapalem and Manchineella Peta will spur economic activity in Srikakulam district,” he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had tried to thwart developmental activities and welfare schemes, but failed to win the hearts of people.

“The YSRCP government has transferred ₹2.7 lakh crore directly into the accounts of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), without giving scope for corruption. Absolute transparency was maintained during the recruitment for 2.31 lakh jobs in the last five years. I am confident that people will consider the achievements of the YSRCP government and bless us again,’‘ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Unable to digest the spectacular achievements of the YSRCP government, the TDP is trying to mislead the people by levelling false allegations,” he said.

A.P. Maritime Board chairman Kayala Venkat Reddy who supervised the arrangements for the public meeting of the Chief Minister said that the success of the Memanta Siddham campaign indicated that the YSRCP would win the Ichchapuram Assembly seat this time.

YSRCP Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak, Ichchpauram Assembly candidate Piriya Vijaya and other leaders were present.