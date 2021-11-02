Jagan, Naidu silent over steel plant issue, alleges Chinta Mohan

Congress will scrap privatisation proposal if voted to power, says former Union Minister

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee special invitee Chinta Mohan on Monday criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu for not questioning the BJP-led NDA government over the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Addressing a press conference along with the party’s district unit president Boddepalli Satyavati, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that both leaders failed to utter a single word against the Centre over the highly sensitive issue.

“The Congress will surely come back to power in 2024. The new government will scrap the privatisation proposal and retain the steel plant in the public sector,” said Mr.Chinta Mohan.

“Only two dominant castes have ruled the State for the last 70 years without giving a chance to any other communities including the BCs, SCs and STs. Their combined population is nearly 80% but their role was minimal in the administration of the State. The YSRCP government stopped financial assistance to these sections by not releasing funds for SC, ST and BC corporations. People of downtrodden sections would not be able to get financial support to start self-employment schemes,” Mr. Chinta Mohan alleged.

He expressed concern over the delay in payment of fee reimbursement and scholarships to eligible students in the State. He said that the government was focusing on populist schemes instead of helping them to earn a decent livelihood, which would be made possible through strong economic activity and industrialisation.