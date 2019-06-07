Jagan Mohan Reddy to have five Deputy CMs

In what could be an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday decided to have five Deputy Chief Ministers under him in a full 25-member Cabinet.

The new Council of Ministers will be constituted at a public function on Saturday.

The Chief Minister held a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Friday morning where he announced the decision to appoint five deputies.

One each from the SC, ST, BC, minority and Kapu communities would be the Deputy CMs.

He also told his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members of the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get the lion’s share.

He said the Cabinet would be reconstituted two-and-a-half years later after a mid-term review of the government’s performance.

In the previous N. Chandrababu Naidu government, one person each from the Kapu and BC communities were made Deputy Chief Ministers.