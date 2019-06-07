Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy to have five Deputy CMs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy   | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

The new Council of Ministers will be constituted at a public function here on Saturday.

In what could be an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday decided to have five Deputy Chief Ministers under him in a full 25-member Cabinet.

A YSRCP supporter reading a newspaper with an advertisement featuring Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the Bandar Road in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Jagan follows in footsteps of father YSR

The new Council of Ministers will be constituted at a public function on Saturday.

The Chief Minister held a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Friday morning where he announced the decision to appoint five deputies.

One each from the SC, ST, BC, minority and Kapu communities would be the Deputy CMs.

Great expectations: on Jagan Mohan Reddy's govt

 

He also told his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members of the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get the lion’s share.

He said the Cabinet would be reconstituted two-and-a-half years later after a mid-term review of the government’s performance.

YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting activists at the party office in Tadepalli on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

News analysis: Why Chandrababu Naidu lost and how Jagan Mohan Reddy won

 

In the previous N. Chandrababu Naidu government, one person each from the Kapu and BC communities were made Deputy Chief Ministers.

