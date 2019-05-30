Jagan Mohan Reddy sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn in at a ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Reddy.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao and DMK president M.K. Stalin attended the function. Mr. Reddy personally made calls to invite BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, national leaders of the Left parties Sitaram Yechuri and Suravaram Sudhakara Reddy, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, matinee idol K. Chiranjeevi, Congress leaders N. Raghuveera Reddy and Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao.

Chief Secretary L.V.Subrahmanyam and a host of dignitaries including Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, BJP MLCs Somu Veerraju and P.V.N. Madhav were also present.

Even though Mr. Reddy spoke to Leader of the Opposition in the State, Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu, he will send a delegation of senior MLAs Payyavula Keshav, K. Achannaidu and Ganta Srinivasa Rao to meet and greet Mr. Reddy at his residence.

They will carry Mr. Naidu’s congratulatory message.

Special invitations were also sent to Tollywood stars like Mohan Babu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akkineni Nagarjuna and many others.

On Wednesday, Mr. Reddy — after his landslide victory in the Assembly polls — visited the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, the Pedda Dargah in Kadapa and the CSI Church in Pulivendula. Mr. Reddy’s YSR Congress party won 151 of 175 seats in the State Assembly.