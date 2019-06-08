Jagan Mohan Reddy sends out social justice message

According top priority to social justice, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has allotted 60% berths in his 25-member Cabinet to the Backward Classes, SCs/STs, and minorities.

Among the five Deputy Chief Ministers he announced, four belong to these sections and one is from the Kapu community.

Care has been taken to ensure that the forward castes do not grab the centre stage in the Cabinet.

Mr. Reddy said there would be an overhaul of the Cabinet after two-and-a- half years, in which 90% of the Ministers would be replaced with fresh candidates of the same community.

Eight Ministries were given to the BCs, five to the SCs, only four to the Reddy community, and one each to the other forward castes such as Kamma and Vysya.

Mr. Reddy, however, gave four Ministries to the Kapu community, which had been fighting for BC status.

Party sources said phone calls had gone to the following candidates for swearing-in — Dharmana Krishna Das (BC, Narsannapeta, Srikakulam district); Botcha Satyanarayana (BC, Cheepurupalli, Vizianagaram); P. Pushpa Srivani (ST, Kurupam, Vizianagaram); Muttamsetti (Avanthi) Srinivas (Kapu, Bheemili, Visakhapatnam); K. Kannababu (Kapu, Kakinada Rural); P. Viswaroop (SC, Amalapuram, East Godavari); Alla Nani (Kapu, Eluru, West Godavari); Taneti Vanitha (SC, Kovvur, West Godavari); Sriranganatha Raju (Kshatriya, Achanta, West Godavari); Vellampalli Sinivas (Vysya, Vijayawada West); Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Kamma, Gudivada, Krishna); Perni Venkataramana (Kapu, Machilipatnam, Krishna); M. Sucharitha (SC, Prathipadu, Guntur); Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Reddy, Ongole, Prakasam); Adimulapu Suresh, (SC, Yerragondapalem, Prakasam); Anil Kumar Yadav (BC, Nellore City); Mekapati Goutham Reddy (Reddy, Atukuru, Nellore); Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Reddy, Pungunur, Chittoor); K. Narayana Swamy (SC, Gangadhar Nellore, Chittoor); Amzath Basha (Muslim, Kadapa); B. Rajendranath Reddy (Reddy, Dhone); Gummanuru Jayaram (SC, Allur, Kurnool); M. Sankara Narayana (Penukonda, Anantapur); Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (MLC, Setti Balija); and Mopidevi Venkataramana (MLC, BC).