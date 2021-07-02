Jagan launches YSR Bima, allocates ₹750 cr. for 2021-22

Government will pay insurance amounts to families of the deceased

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched the ‘YSR Bima’ scheme, under which the government will directly pay insurance amounts to families of the deceased to make the claim settlement easier.

In order to support 1.32 lakh families through the YSR Bima scheme, the government allocated ₹750 crore for the year 2021-22. The government had spent ₹1,307 crore on YSR Bima in the last two years.

Mr. Jagan said the government accorded top priority to public health.

The annual income for Aarogyasri had been pegged at ₹5 lakh and the number of treatments increased to 2,450.

Similarly, as promised during the 2019 elections, the government brought in YSR Bima, an insurance scheme to support families who lost their breadwinners.

Under the scheme, an insurance amount of ₹1 lakh would be paid if the beneficiary aged between 18 and 50 years dies naturally, and ₹5 lakh in respect of accidental death of the beneficiary aged between 18 and 70 years.

Mr. Jagan said the Union government had withdrawn from the insurance scheme in April, 2020. Prior to that, the Centre was paying 50% of the premium.

After the Centre’s withdrawal, the entire premium was being paid by the State on humanitarian grounds to provide security to the families in need.

The responsibility for screening insurance applications has been entrusted to village / ward secretariats and the process was monitored by the Joint Collectors.

Any eligible person left out from YSR Bima can get him or herself registered by calling toll-free number 155214.

Minister for Labour G. Jayaram and other officials were present.