GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jagan keen to implement Land Titling Act to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says former Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanaadeeswara Rao

‘Mr. Naidu is the one who least bothers about the farmers’ issues and welfare’

May 04, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanaadeeswara Rao addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Former Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanaadeeswara Rao addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Former Agriculture Minister and senior Congress leader Vadde Sobhanaadeeswara Rao on Saturday lamented that Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen to implement the Land Titling Act (LTA) first in the country only to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Sobhanaadeeswara Rao said, “Mr. Jagan and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu have been competing to please Mr. Modi by extending their support to him. Mr. Jagan had an opportunity to please Mr. Modi by implementing the LTA in Andhra Pradesh.”

“The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has recommended implementing the LTA in all the States but Andhra Pradesh is the only State that is set to implement it immediately,” added Mr. Sobhanaadeeswara Rao. 

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to repeal the Land Titling Act if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance comes to power in 2024. However, he is not questioning Mr. Modi on the need to push the Act for implementation. Mr. Naidu is the one who least bothers about the farmers’ issues and welfare,” said Mr. Sobhanaadeeswara Rao. He alleged that both Mr. Jagan and Mr. Naidu was tight-lipped on the farmers’ laws proposed by the Union government.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.