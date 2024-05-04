Jagan keen to implement Land Titling Act to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says former Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanaadeeswara Rao

May 04, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Former Agriculture Minister and senior Congress leader Vadde Sobhanaadeeswara Rao on Saturday lamented that Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen to implement the Land Titling Act (LTA) first in the country only to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Sobhanaadeeswara Rao said, “Mr. Jagan and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu have been competing to please Mr. Modi by extending their support to him. Mr. Jagan had an opportunity to please Mr. Modi by implementing the LTA in Andhra Pradesh.”

“The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has recommended implementing the LTA in all the States but Andhra Pradesh is the only State that is set to implement it immediately,” added Mr. Sobhanaadeeswara Rao.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to repeal the Land Titling Act if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance comes to power in 2024. However, he is not questioning Mr. Modi on the need to push the Act for implementation. Mr. Naidu is the one who least bothers about the farmers’ issues and welfare,” said Mr. Sobhanaadeeswara Rao. He alleged that both Mr. Jagan and Mr. Naidu was tight-lipped on the farmers’ laws proposed by the Union government.