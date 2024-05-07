Jagan is never bothered about the plight of people, alleges Naidu

May 07, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NANDYAL

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is never bothered to listen to the plight of the people.

“He (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) has always bulldozed the public opinion, unmindful of the hardship caused to the common man,” said Mr. Naidu while addressing a public meeting at Panyam in the presence of Nandyal Lok Sabha candidate Byreddy Shabari and Panyam Assembly candidate Gowru Charitha Reddy on May 6 (Monday).

He said this in connection with the plight of the beneficiaries of social security pensions due to the delay and distribution of benefits. “The YSRCP government has deliberately made the senior citizens and physically challenged to travel all the way to banks and stand in queues in the hot sun,” he alleged, adding that these troubles could have been avoided.

Referring to the cases filed against him, Mr. Naidu said it was done as he pointed fingers at the irregularities in the Act and that he would not be cowed down by such tatics.

“I will go to any extent to fight for the justice,” he said while setting the copies of the A.P. Titling Act afire and pattadar passbooks carrying the the photograph of the Chief Minister.

Expressing confidence that the NDA would win all the 52 Assembly constituencies in the Rayalaseema region, the TDP leader claimed that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was facing resistance in his home turf of Pulivendula and this was giving the Chief Minister the jitters.