Jagan failed to keep his promise of building housing colonies for the poor in A.P., alleges TDP leader

October 12, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been misleading the people of the State in the name of housing scheme, alleged Tenali Sravan Kumar, TDP Guntur district unit president.

At a press meet at the party office here on Thursday, he said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to construct housing colonies for the poor, but could not even construct houses. The Chief Minister indulged in a scam running into thousands of crores of rupees in the purchase of lands for giving house sites to beneficiaries, he alleged.

The YSR Congress Party government had even failed to distribute TIDCO houses, constructed by the previous TDP government, to the beneficiaries in the last four and a half years, he charged.

Taking exception to the Chief Minister’s criticism of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s personal life, he said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should behave as a leader, and give and take respect. If he did not mend his ways, the Opposition would be forced to comment on his family members, Mr. Kumar said.

He said that it was unethical on the part of the Chief Minister to criticise TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan in a government programme.

Reacting to the reported establishment of the Chief Minister’s Camp office at Visakhapatnam, Mr. Kumar said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was misleading the Supreme Court in this regard. There were clear guidelines from the courts on the three capitals and Amaravati cases. However, violating all these, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to move to Vizag from Amaravati, and was wasting crores of rupees of public money to construct a camp office and other buildings, he alleged.