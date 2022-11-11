Jagan encouraging liquor mafia, alleges TDP leader

The YSRCP government has failed in implementing prohibition as promised in the run-up to the elections, the TDP has alleged.

Addressing the media on Thursday, TDP State general secretary P. Anuradha alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had forgotten about his electoral promises soon after coming to power and was encouraging liquor mafia.

Referring to the arrest of P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma and close relative of YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, in the Delhi liquor scam by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Ms. Anuradha said that the Chief Minister, who made tall claims on prohibition, owed an explanation to the people in this regard.