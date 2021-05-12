Jagan calls for steps to improve varsities’ ranking at national level

‘Replicate policies of top institutions, and talent should take precedence’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials of the Department of Higher Education to draw an action plan to improve the quality of education in the universities and ensure that they are in the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Reviewing the key issues in the higher education sector, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to raise the standards of the IIITs in the State to the level of IITs.

He asked the officials to work on an action plan to improve the affairs in the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities in Kakinada and Anantapur, Andhra University, Sri Venkateswara University and Padmavathi Mahila University, along with the IIITs, and submit proposals for fund allocation.

Pointing to the fact that Andhra University and S.V. University were in the 19th and 38th positions respectively in the NIRF, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to focus on measures to improve the rankings in the next two years.

“Study the policies of the universities with top rankings and replicate them in the State with focus on development of infrastructure, pedagogy, quality teaching staff and other key issues,” he said, emphasising that talent should be given precedence.

Partnerships with top universities abroad to help children gain academic exposure should also be explored actively, he said.

The Chief Minister accused the TDP government of neglecting the IIITs by diverting more than ₹180 crore meant for their development for other purposes.

Stating that the current strength of students in these institutions was 22,946, he directed the officials to complete the ongoing construction of the IIITs in Srikakulam and Ongole. He also wanted that good business and engineering courses be introduced in these institutions.

Medical colleges

The Chief Minister said, besides the existing 11 medical colleges, 16 new ones were coming up in the State, and this would increase the number of medical seats substantially.

He said 70% seats would be offered under the convener quota, while the remaining would be in the management quota. He went on to add that increase in the number of seats would facilitate students from the economically backward sections to pursue medical education.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the education and health sectors were top priorities of his government, and it would not compromise on quality at any level. He said his government was in favour of reforms and, if necessary, related Bills would be tabled in the next Assembly session.

Education Minister A. Suresh, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Satish Chandra, Secretary, Finance, N. Gulzar, AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, and Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies K.C. Reddy attended the meeting.