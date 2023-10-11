Jagan asks YSRCP regional coordinators to make bus yatra a success

October 11, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 04:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

A day after addressing a meeting of the party elected representatives, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 10 (Tuesday) asked the party’s regional coordinators to make the ‘Samajika Nyaya Yatra’ a big success.

He also appointed region-wise in-charges to oversee the yatra and meetings across the State. The names of in-charges, however, were not disclosed.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the yatra should begin on October 26. Public meetings in all regions should be organised daily. The SC, ST, BC and minority leaders of the party should take up bus yatras in every constituency between October 26 and December 31. They should explain to the people how social justice was achieved through implementing various welfare schemes and the revolutionary changes in educational, agricultural and health sectors.

The YSRCP MLAs and local convenors will also participate in the bus yatras.

YSRCP leaders V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Y. V. Subba Reddy, P. Ramachandra Reddy, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, P. Midhun Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar, Akepati Amarnath Reddy, Rama Subba Reddy, Talasila Raghuram and Lella Appi Reddy were present in the meeting.