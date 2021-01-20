Andhra Pradesh

JAC urges Governor to call off elections

The A.P. Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Tuesday urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to exercise his constitutional powers and direct the A.P. State Election Commissioner (SEC) to not conduct elections to grama panchayats under any circumstances till the COVID-19 vaccination drive is completed in the State.

The JAC leaders said their demand was being made keeping in view the health risks to the employees as well as general public. JAC leader Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and other leaders submitted a memorandum to the Governor in this regard on Tuesday.

The JAC requested the Governor to ensure that two doses of vaccine are administered to every employee in the State.

