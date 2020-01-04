Andhra Pradesh

JAC decides to step up stir against CAA, NRC, NPR

The Joint Action Committee(JAC) formed to spearhead stir against controversial Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on Saturday decided to step up agitation to press for withdrawal of the same.

Leaders cutting across party-lines and Muslim groups led by Mufti Abdul Sayyed and Maulana Abdul Rahim Khan here vowed to continue their protest until the BJP-led NDA government withdrew the law.

CAA and NPR, when linked with NRC, were highly discriminatory against the Muslims, claimed JAC convenor Md. Rafi after releasing a poster in connection with a massive rally planned here on Monday.

It was unconstitutional to decide on citizenship on the basis of religion, said Muslim Organisations’ Joint Forum convener Pathan Hanif Khan.

YSR Congress Party Minorities wing leader Sd. Jaleel, Congress district president Eda Sudhakar, Communist Party of India district Secretary M.l. Narayana, CPI(Marxist) district Secretary P. Anjaneyulu and CPI(ML) New Democracy district Secretary Ch. Venkateswarlu expressed solidarity with members of the minority community and decided to strike together to put pressure on the Centre to repeal the CAA.

