It’s story time for children every Sunday

Reading sessions to be held in public libraries

Schoolchildren have something exciting to look forward to from this Sunday (December 6). ‘Sunday Story Time’, a new activity being introduced as part of ‘We Love Reading’ (Chadavatam Makishtam) initiative introduced by the Samagra Siksha wing of the Education Department, aims at inculcating reading habit among children.

Under this programme, students of Classes 3 to 9 will gather at their nearest public library, a specific colony or street from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and read story books. For its successful implementation, the Samagra Siksha wing is collaborating with the directors of Public Libraries, District Education Officers, Additional Project Coordinators of the department, principals of DIETs and volunteers of grama sachivalayams.

“On Saturday, the headmasters, teachers, education and welfare assistants and staff of public libraries should select a book from their libraries or the school libraries, preferably from the sections of children’s literature or children’s story books in the required numbers and on Sunday, a selected volunteer will read a story to the children first and after a brief introduction of the mass reading activity, children will read the same story on their own,” explained K. Vetri Selvi, State Project Director of Sarva Shiksha wing.

Officials told to attend

She said the directors of the public libraries and their entire team, DEOs and other officials had been asked to attend the nearest library and take the lead in promoting community reading. Since libraries provided a conducive environment for reading, public libraries run by the government would become the hubs of young book-readers amidst strict adherence of the COVID-19 guidelines.

“One main reading activity will be conducted by the district central libraries, branch libraries, village libraries and book deposit centres. The library staff should take part in the activity and local leaders may be involved in the campaign to propagate We Love Reading initiative,” she said.

Children in rural pockets who do not have access to libraries can assemble at a designated place for the reading sessions under the guidance of the local officials.

The initiative was launched at the State level by the Home Minister M. Sucharitha and Education Minister A. Suresh on November 26 in Guntur. It was simultaneously launched in all district and mandal headquarters.