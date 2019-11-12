It’s Naidu’s doing: Peddireddy

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday came down on TDP leader Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for “trying to target the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the sand crisis for which the Chandrababu Naidu government was responsible.”

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said torrential rains resulting in flooding of the Krishna and Godavari rivers had led to scarcity of sand. The Godavari is still in spate, he pointed out. He said Mr. Jagan had already announced that efforts were on to address the issue by making sand available during the proposed ‘Sand Week’ from November 14 to 21.

‘Targets set for officials’

The district Collectors had been asked to locate new stock points for sale of sand and the number of stock points had been increased from 137 to 180. The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) would identify new sand reaches, and officials had been asked to work round the clock to address the problem. The Minister said efforts were being made to make available 2 lakh tonnes of sand.