Intra-party rivalry to the fore in TDP at Atmakuru in Nellore district

Tension prevailed at Nagulavellatur village of Chejerla mandal in Nellore district on Thursday morning when two groups of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) clashed over a petty issue while campaigning in the village. None was injured in the incident.

The rival groups clashed in the presence of Atmakur TDP MLA candidate Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and former MLA Kommi Lakshmaiah Naidu.

As per the Atmakur police, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy and Mr. Lakshmaiah Naidu, along with several other leaders, went to the village for campaigning. They first went to the house of local TDP leader Ravindra Naidu instead of another leader Keshav Rao. A dispute arose between the supporters of the two leaders, and members of the both groups exchanged blows.

As soon as the police received information, they came to the spot and controlled the situation. However, no one was arrested.

“The police will take action based on reports,” DSP N. Kota Reddy said. A police picket would soon be arranged until the polling date. He warned of strict action against anybody disturbing peace in the constituency.

Meanwhile, rumours were agog in the social media that a clash was on between the leaders of YSRCP and TDP.

Dismissing the reports as fake, Atmakur RDO and Returning Officer Madhu Latha said the situation was peaceful and under control.

She further said that a flag march was taken out in the evening at Nagulavellatur to instil confidence among the voters.

“Webcasting is also being planned both inside and outside the polling stations in the village. Extra forces will be deployed at critical polling stations,” she added.