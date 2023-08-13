August 13, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - NELLORE

Noted neurologist from Nellore, Bindu Menon has been chosen for prestigious Palatucci Advocacy Leadership Forum of the American Academy of Neurology.

Dr. Bindu Menon, Professor and Head of the Department of Neurology, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, here was one of the two international neurologists from among the 30 chosen for the forum, a hospital release said here on Sunday. Only eight neurologists from India till now had been selected for the forum.

This leadership forum meeting was held in San Diego, California, USA between August 3 and 7 for neurologists for advocacy in neurology and for patients.

Dr. Bindu Menon, a London-returned neurologist, has undertaken several innovative projects through her foundation, including ‘Neurology on Wheels’‘ to spread awareness among the rural folks on epilepsy, brain stroke and other neurological disorders and offered a variety of support services for persons with epilepsy (PWE) as superstitious beliefs and social stigma continued. Only last month, she has been elevated to the post of secretary general of the Indian Epilepsy Association, the top professional body in the country.