HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nellore neurologist chosen for prestigious Palatucci Advocacy Leadership Forum

August 13, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali

Noted neurologist from Nellore, Bindu Menon has been chosen for prestigious Palatucci Advocacy Leadership Forum of the American Academy of Neurology.

Dr. Bindu Menon, Professor and Head of the Department of Neurology, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, here was one of the two international neurologists from among the 30 chosen for the forum, a hospital release said here on Sunday. Only eight neurologists from India till now had been selected for the forum.

This leadership forum meeting was held in San Diego, California, USA between August 3 and 7 for neurologists for advocacy in neurology and for patients.

Dr. Bindu Menon, a London-returned neurologist, has undertaken several innovative projects through her foundation, including ‘Neurology on Wheels’‘ to spread awareness among the rural folks on epilepsy, brain stroke and other neurological disorders and offered a variety of support services for persons with epilepsy (PWE) as superstitious beliefs and social stigma continued. Only last month, she has been elevated to the post of secretary general of the Indian Epilepsy Association, the top professional body in the country.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / Nellore / neurology

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.