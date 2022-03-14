International plant varieties, tech unveiled at expo in Rajamahendravaram

Firms from 15 nations, 21 States have set up stalls

iPlants on display at a stall at the International Nursery and Landscape Expo-2022 inaugurated in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At least 15 countries and 21 Indian States, including Andhra Pradesh’s Kadiyam nurseries, are displaying their plant varieties, technologies, and plant and soil diversity at the International Nursery and Landscape Expo-2022 that commenced on Sunday on the Arts College campus in the city.

Floriculture Today, a magazine on plant cultivation, in collaboration with Sir Arthur Cotton Kadiyam Nurserymen Association, is conducting the four-day event.

Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, New Zealand, Nepal, Japan and the U.S.A. are among the participating nations. Many Indian firms such as UPL group, Jain Irrigation, KF Bio Plants and Rise ‘N’ Shine are also displaying their technologies.

“A total of 125 stalls have been set up. Kadiyam nurseries will have a greater exposure to the robust new technologies. Given the soil fertility, agro-climatic conditions, and other support parameters, the Kadiyam nursery area could be a global player if they adopt the new technologies,” said S. Jafar, coordinator of the expo.

At the inaugural session, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu interacted with the representatives of the various Indian and foreign firms who have set up stalls on the emerging technologies in the sector and the potential for the Kadiyam nurseries to become global players.