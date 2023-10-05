Intermediate marks memos will be issued by October 10, says official

October 05, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will issue physical copies of the Intermediate marks memos in a week and students can collect them from their respective colleges, said the Board Secretary Saurabh Gaur.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, Mr. Gaur admitted a delay in release of the original marks memos which are being printed now, and attributed it to a delay in the re-verification and re-counting process for supplementary examinations. “The physical copies of the marks memos should be ready for distribution by October 10,” he said.

The official, however, suggested ‘Digilocker’ as a solution. He said as part of its ‘Digital Enablement’ approach for providing student services through Digilocker (for certificates and documents), the State Board of Intermediate had had pushed 45.53 lakh records pertaining to 2014-2023 to the digital platform in the last two months.

The certificates included Class 12 pass certificates, migration, equivalency and eligibility certificates. “This is the highest in the country for any State Board,” he said, adding that for services such as correction in name or date of birth, the students could use the JnanaBhumi digital platform. “The DigiLocker-enabled certificate is accepted by all Universities in the State and also by JEE and NEET colleges,” he said.

Hassle-free mode

Mr. Gaur said the department was promoting the digital platform, as students could generate their documents related to Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Intermediate examinations without any hassle. “This is a huge enabler and a boon in disguise for students who misplace their certificates and then apply for a duplicate certificate, which is a tedious process. It involves complexities like registration of an FIR, securing a certificate from the Police Department and getting a notarised affidavit,” he said, explaining that with a digital copy of certificates available in the DigiLocker, one would not need a duplicate certificate, as anyone could access their papers anytime anywhere.

Students seeking admissions in premiere institutions like IITs, NITs and IIITs are on the edge over the delay in issue of the original certificates. “I have been constantly getting calls from anxious students and their parents seeking information about the delay,” said S. Narahari, president of The Parents’ Association of Andhra Pradesh. He says the IITs and NITs had asked students to submit their original marks memos by September 30 and that perhaps was the cause of their worry.

Other members of the association said when they enquired with the staff in the Intermediate department about the delay, they were informed that the tenders for printing of the marks memos were not yet called and that it could take some more time.

The members, in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, sought his immediate intervention.