Inter exams from March 4, 5

The first and second year Intermediate Public Examinations will tentatively begin on March 4 and 5, 2020, respectively.

The following is the schedule for the examinations released by the Board of Intermediate Education here on Monday. Second year: March 5 - Second Language paper II; March 7 - English paper II; March 11 - Maths paper-II-A, Botany paper-II, Civics paper-II; March 13 - Maths paper II-B, Zoology paper-II, History paper II; March 16 - Physics paper-II, Economics paper-II; March 18 - Chemistry paper-II, Commerce paper-II, Sociology paper-II, Fine Arts and Music paper-II; March 20 - Public Administration paper-II, Logic paper-II and Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (for B.P.C. students); March 23 - Modern Language paper-II, Geography Paper-II.

First year schedule: March 4 - Second Language paper-I; March 6 - English paper-I; March 9 - Maths paper I-A, Botany paper-I, Civics paper-I; March 12 - Maths paper I-B, Zoology paper-I, History paper-I; March 14 - Physics paper-I, Economics paper-I; March 17 - Chemistry paper-I, Commerce paper-I, Sociology paper-I, Fine Arts and Music paper-I; March 19 - Public Administration paper-I, Logic paper-I and Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (for B.P.C. students); March 21 - Modern Language paper-I, Geography Paper-I.

The exams would be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Two other papers

Ethics and Human Values examination is proposed to be held on March 28 and Environmental Education examination on March 30. Both the exams will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Practical examinations are proposed from February 1 to 20 (including Sundays). The vocational course timetable will be issued separately.