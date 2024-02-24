GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inspiring book review session held at Andhra Loyola College

February 24, 2024 05:52 am | Updated 05:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Students got an insight into the life and works of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan during a student book review programme organised at Andhra Loyola College.

An Intermediate second year student, Y. Avinash, who reviewed the book on Dr. Radhakrishnan, was felicitated by the college authorities on Wednesday.

College correspondent Rev. Fr. M. Sagaya Raj S.J., the guest of honor, said Dr. Radhakrishnan was a great philosopher and that his life was an example for many generations. The college has organised 65 book reviews till date, which has piqued interest among students, said G. A. Prasad Rao, secretary, Book Reviewer’s Association.

The college correspondent later presented certificates of appreciation to the students who had done book reviews in this academic year.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

