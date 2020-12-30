Input subsidy given to farmers in one month, says Muttamsetti

‘Opposition parties indulging in false propaganda against the govt.’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the third instalment of YSR Rythu Bharosa and the input subsidy to farmers, affected by Cyclone Nivar, in a record time of one month after the cyclone.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, the Minister said that paddy was destroyed in 7,567 hectares and sugarcane was destroyed in 9.3 hectares, affecting 37,474 farmers, and the total input subsidy released was ₹1,135 lakh and for sugarcane ₹1.40 lakh. The third instalment released under YSR Rythu Bharosa in the district was ₹15.55 crore for paddy and ₹68.09 crore would be released to 3,40,446 farmers in the district under PM Kisan Yojana under the third instalment.

He recalled as to how payment of input subsidy to farmers for crop loss used to take up to two years during the previous government and the credit for releasing the input subsidy amount in less than a month goes to the Chief Minister. The enumeration of crop loss and payment were being done in a transparent manner, the Minister said.

The Minister alleged that the Opposition parties were unable to digest the success of the welfare schemes and indulging in false propaganda against the YSR Congress Party government. He said that 1,359 acres of government land and 349 acres of assigned lands were acquired in the district for the scheme.

He said that if any eligible beneficiary was left out, they could apply and the application would be processed within 90 days. Saying that the selection of beneficiaries was being done in a transparent manner, irrespective of the political affiliation of the beneficiary. On the corruption charges being made by TDP leaders on some YSRCP leaders, he said the TDP leaders could show whatever evidence they have to the officials or the media.

The Minister said that 1.79 lakh beneficiaries in GVMC limits could not be given houses as the TDP had prompted them to approach the court. The court had given a stay. He appealed to the Opposition party to get the stay vacated so that the houses could be distributed to the beneficiaries.