Inmates of children’s home rub shoulders with U.S. Marines

Inmates of the Government Children’s Home for Boys in Chinnagadili on Wednesday got to rub shoulders with an unlikely bunch of visitors — a group of sailors and marines from the USS John P. Murtha that docked in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The 40-member group led by Lieutenant Commander Roach visited the home and spent time with the children, interacting with them and playing games like volleyball, kabaddi and musical chairs.

The children were left thoroughly impressed by the visitors. A boy named Santosh (who goes only by his first name) said though he did not know a lot about the U.S. Marines, he said he immensely liked what he saw, adding that he would like to know more about their line of work after meeting them.

The crew from the ship that docked at Visakhapatnam port on June 11, has been actively participating in several community engagement programmes. The visit to the Government Children Home for Boys was to help the sailors and marines experience India first-hand.

“This is my first visit to India and I am overwhelmed by the generosity and the warm hospitality of the people. The community engagement programmes are helping us interact with so many people and learn about the country and its culture,” said Lieutenant Commander Roach. As part of the programme, they indulged in several activities like painting and dancing. They also enjoyed games like carrom, musical chair and volleyball. The children also introduced the crew to the game of kabbadi. Shawn Bell, a US Navy personnel, said that though language was a barrier, the crew enjoyed their morning with the children. “Smiles and gestures go a long way. I am happy that apart from sightseeing, we are also able to meet people and interact with them,” he said.

K. Veeriah, superintendent of the home, said that such programmes give children a break from their routine. “These visits are like a window to the outer world. We try to ensure that there are at least two such activities every month to keep them motivated. Several non-governmental organisations from across the city frequently visit us to host workshops and awareness programmes for the boys,” he said.

On Thursday, the ship will entertain a group of girls from St. Joseph’s College For Women. The girls will be given a tour of the ship.