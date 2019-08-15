Industry support needed to develop AU, says V-C

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy sought the support of the industry sector for the development of the university.

Mr. Prasada Reddy was speaking to officials of the Coromandel Group who had come forward to plant 5,000 saplings on the varsity campus as part of the company’s CSR activity.

During the meet, Mr. Prasada Reddy sought the company’s support in the construction of hostel rooms under CSR activity. The company’s officials are learnt to have responded positively to the V-C’s request. Coromandel group Executive Vice-President Amir Alvi was felicitated by the V-C on the occasion.

Later, Mr. Prasada Reddy held a meeting with officials of the Institute of Marine Engineers (India).

The V-C suggested setting up of a special industrial chair at the varsity which could bridge the gap between students and industry.