HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian team has a good chance of winning ODI World Cup: Gautam Gambhir

September 28, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former opening batsman of the Indian cricket Gautham Gambhir on September 28 opined that the team has a very good chance of winning the ODI World Cup.

Speaking to media the ace southpaw said the prayers of 140 crore fellow country men were with the team and that they will give their best in the tournament scheduled to take off from October 5.

Gambhir, who is on his maiden visit to the hill temple, said that he had experienced a great deal of bliss and peace and revealed his intention of visiting the town again and again.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.