March 14, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has set the stage for the presentation of the Budget for financial year 2023-24 in the State Legislature by addressing a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council on Tuesday for about one and half hours.

He started off by stating that the government embarked on an ‘inclusive governance model’ at the time of its formation in 2019 under the broad umbrella of Navaratnalu in tune with the United Nations’ framework of Sustainable Development Goals and had been implementing an integrated welfare programme, wherein the benefits were directly transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

The village and ward secretariats had been playing an instrumental role in the delivery of services to the people in a transparent manner, and the State’s economic growth was encouraging with a rise in the per capita income at current prices from ₹1,92,517 in 2021-22 to ₹2,19,518, and a phenomenal GSDP growth rate of 11.43% in 2021-22.

Mr. Nazeer said the government made significant progress in providing quality education mainly by augmenting the infrastructure in schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme and laying due emphasis on digital learning. Schemes such as Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevena helped the poor students in pursuing their educational dreams.

He went on to assert that the YSR Aarogyasri scheme facilitated the provision of quality healthcare to lakhs of poor people in network hospitals, and the family physician programme was taking the healthcare services to the people’s doorsteps.

Schemes such as Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu, YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Nethanna Nestham, Matsyakara Bharosa and YSR Bima and Jagananna Thodi helped in reducing the inequalities and enhancing social security, Mr. Nazeer said, while dwelling at length on women empowerment and social justice programmes.

The Governor further narrated the programmes and schemes in the agriculture and allied sectors with specific reference to the YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Rythu Bharosa -PM Kisan and YSR Free Crop Insurance, among others.

Regarding the Polavaram project, Mr. Nazeer said the government sought support in the latest NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting for a quick approval of the revised estimated cost and that 79.07% of the main dam construction along with canal works and 22.16% of land acquisition and relief and rehabilitation works had been completed.

The government made major thermal power capacity additions besides tying up with the Solar Energy Corporation of India for supplying 7,000 MW of solar power at the rate of ₹2.49 per kilowatt hour. Also, smart meters were being installed for agriculture connections.

Lastly, Mr. Nazeer said the government attracted investments amounting to ₹13.42 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam earlier this month and was striving to operationalise the Visakhapatnam- Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore and Hyderabad- Bangalore industrial corridors.

The creation of new districts, which took the total number from 13 to 26 and the increase in revenue and police divisions to 76 and 108 respectively made administration easily accessible to the masses, he added.