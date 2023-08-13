August 13, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh police have launched an in-depth investigation into the fake SIM card racket recently unearthed in the State.

More than a 1,000 fake SIM cards of various telecom companies were issued with the same photo and ID proofs in Andhra Pradesh, say officials of the Department of Telecom (DoT). “The franchises which are promoting the sales of the SIM cards have misused them,” said a Telecom officer.

Police, who picked up some franchisees across the State, questioned them over issuing the SIM cards on a single photo, whether any criminal conspiracy was behind the racket and gathered other details from them.

Criminal conspiracy ?

“We are trying to find out whether the ID proof of the customers landed in the hands of criminals, or if any anti-social elements were utilising the SIM cards taking advantage of the situation; if the fraud was going on with the knowledge of the telecom managements and if SIM swap fraudsters are involved,” said a police officer.

The franchisees were collecting photos, duplicate copies of Aadhar and Pan Cards, phone numbers, fingerprints and bank accounts of the customers for issuing SIM cards. According to sources, the franchise companies, which were acting as business promoters, were misusing the dummy SIM cards of various companies and issuing duplicate cards. Some agencies were selling the data to others for huge amounts.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni said the police were trying to find out the location of more than 644 SIM cards of various companies which were not in operation. “The remaining 40 SIM cards were in use, and investigation officers are trying to locate the users,” he said.

“Fake SIM cards of about four firms were issued in Bapatla district. About 61 SIM cards were issued on one photo in Vallaparla village in Martur mandal. The Martur police registered a case,” Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told The Hindu on Saturday.

In Eluru district, the One Town police identified that 51 SIM cards were given on a single photograph and launched a probe into the racket, said SP D. Mary Prasanthi.

Police picked up a few suspects, working as franchisees of various telecom companies, and were trying to find out why the SIM cards were issued, when they were given, how many were in operation, where the unused SIM cards were dumped and other particulars.