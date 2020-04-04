In A.P., medical and health employees, police, sanitary workers to be paid full salaries

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Saturday that medical and health employees, police and sanitary workers would be paid full salaries during the lockdown imposed to control COVID-19, according to an official release.

The CM stressed the need to pay full salaries to those employees and workers who are on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19. He instructed the officials to take necessary steps.

It may be noted that the government has ordered the deferment of payment of salaries, remunerations, pensions etc. for March 2020 payable in April 2020 to mitigate the impact of the lockdown on its finances. The deferment varies from 10% to 100%. It is going to be in force till further orders.