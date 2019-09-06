Immersion arrangements inspected

All arrangements are being made by the police, revenue and irrigation officials to facilitate immersion of more than 500 Ganesh idols from Anantapur city and the surrounding areas on Friday.

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anantapur G. Veera Raghava Reddy and other police officers inspected the various routes in the city for idol processions to reach Kalyandurg Road for immersion in the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) canal close to Pampanuru (about 22 km from the centre of Anantapur city).

Mr. Veera Raghava Reddy said lighting arrangements were being made at the spot of immersion and two cranes readied with the help of the Anantapur Municipal Corporation.

Plan being readied

Two ramps were also being prepared for the idols to be placed on them before immersion in the Krishna water that flows from the Jeedipalli reservoir to the Perur dam in Ramagiri mandal. While immersion takes place with religious fervour on the fifth day of the festival, a major worry is cleaning of the canal later.

The Revenue Department along with Irrigation Department and the Anantapur Municipal Corporation is planning the removal process so that irrigation water does not stop flowing into the Perur reservoir.