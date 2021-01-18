IMA endorses efficacy of vaccines

Indian Medical Association (IMA), AP State president N. Subramanyam and honorary State secretary Nanda Kishore have said that all the members of IMA and infrastructure facilities of IMA branches across the country will be available voluntarily for the vaccination programme.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr. Subrahmanyam and Dr. Nanda Kishore said that the IMA believes in getting vaccination not only to protect the individuals but also to develop herd immunity to the community thereby raising the hope to control the corona pandemic.

They appealed to the public not to be misled by rumours being circulated on social media casting aspersions on the efficacy of the two indigenous vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield. They commended the hard work of Indian scientists, modern medicine doctors and the Union government for bringing out the two vaccines against the COVID-19.

They noted that the IMA has already appealed to its 3.5 lakh members across 1,800 local branches to voluntarily get vaccinated first to create confidence among the public on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.