IISER and IIT campuses to share resources, facilities

It is to ensure optimal utilisation and strengthen bonding between institutes

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) have collaborated to share their resources and facilities in future.

Located on campuses three km apart at Yerpedu, the institutes decided to bring about synergy, and their directors K.N. Ganesh (IISER) and K.N. Satyanarayana (IIT) signed an MoU on Wednesday towards this end.

Apart from transfer of credits, faculty and student exchange, the pact will facilitate sharing of research labs, medical facilities, Kendriya Vidyalaya and sports infrastructure. “The faculties can take up multidisciplinary joint research programmes. A beginning has already been made in developing protective masks against the pandemic,” observed Dr. Ganesh.

“In the present times of resource-crunch, such creation of research facilities would ensure optimal utilisation, besides strengthening the bonding between the institutes”, Prof. Satyanarayana added. The institutes will provide common links on their respective websites on facilities and expertise available at the other. Besides offering representation to the other in one’s senate and board of governors, the two have started moving towards setting up joint centres of excellence in areas of atomic physics, energy and plant/food science.

COVID lab inaugurated

A COVID-19 testing lab with virology facility, established upon a request from State government at IISER campus, was inaugurated by the Directors. The lab with bio-safety level II facilities was developed in a record time of three months, strictly adhering to protocols laid down by ICMR. Registrars C.P. Mohan Kumar (IISER) and A.V.V. Prasad (IIT) were present.